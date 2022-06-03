Amazon Canada discounts Alexa-enabled devices by up to 50 percent off

The time is now to hook up your house, cottage, car, or life with Amazon’s Alexa-enabled powered devices as the massive online retailer has discounted tech by up to 50 percent. Check out all the deals below.
- Echo Auto for $44.99 (save 36%)
- Kids Fire Tablets are up to 30% off
- Fire HD 10 tablet for $159.99 (save 20%)
- Fire HD 8 tablet for $79.99 (save 27%)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $39.99 (save 43%)
- Echo Studio for $189.99 (save 27%)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $29.99 (save 45%)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock for $54.99 (save 31%)
- Echo Show 8 for $74.99 (save 42%)
- Echo (4th Gen) with premium sound for $94.99 (save 27%)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $124.99 (save 26%)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $69.99 (save 30%)
- Amazon eero routers and extenders are 20% off
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.