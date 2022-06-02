TCL jumps on stylus trend with new budget handset

Samsung, LG, Motorola and now TCL are jumping on the bandwagon with a new handset that features a stylus, the TCL Stylus 5G.

The smartphone features a 6.81-inch FHD display, which is pretty sizeable. The screen also offers a blue light filter and support for the company’s NXTVISION technology, which upscales SDR to HDR content, improving contrast and colour saturation for movies and games.

Additionally, the handset sports a 4,000mAh battery with an octa-core Mediatek Dimsentiy 700 chip, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and offers a microSD card slot for expandable storage, and surprisingly, even a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone also features a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 5-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Additionally, on the front, there’s a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The stylus, on the other hand, features a built-in storage slot. The handset includes a feature that lets you create notes while the phone is still locked, grab screenshots and create custom GIFs. Also, due to a partnership with MyScript, the Stylus 5G comes with a subscription for the Nebo and MyScript Calculator apps that allow users convert handwritten notes to text.

In the U.S. the handset costs $258 USD (roughly $324 CAD). We’ve reached out to TCL for Canadian availability and pricing.

Source: TCL Via: Engadget