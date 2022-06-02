Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in March 2023

PlayStation’s June State of Play presentation began with the formal reveal of the long-rumoured Resident Evil 4 remake.

Interestingly, the trailer opened with a specific release date: March 24th, 2023 on PS5. Capcom has also confirmed that the game will release on PC and Xbox Series X/S on that date as well.

The footage appears to be running on the gorgeous RE Engine, which has powered the most recent Resident Evil games. In the footage, which features a decidedly darker tone, we see protagonist Leon S. Kennedy, as well as teases of various enemies, Ada Wong and Ashley Graham.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Capcom confirmed that the goal with remake is to offer a “fresh” take on Resident Evil 4. “This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard,” the publisher says. The general premise of the story, though — Leon travelling to a secluded European village to save the president’s daughter — remains the same.

RE4 originally released on the GameCube in 2005 and has since been ported to all modern platforms. The game is widely considered to be one of the greatest ever made, making fans eager to see what it would like with the Resident Evil 2 remake treatment. To that end, Capcom says “many” of the team members who worked on the well-regarded 2019 RE2 remake have been brought on to the RE4 remake.

On top of the RE4 trailer, Capcom revealed that last year’s Resident Evil Village is coming to PlayStation VR2. A release date for the next-gen VR headset has not yet been confirmed.