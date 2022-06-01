Samsung will reportedly start mass-producing Google’s 2nd-gen Tensor chip in June

Like with last year’s model, Samsung will once again be behind the next-gen Tensor chipset for Google’s Pixel flagships.

Samsung Electronics will reportedly mass-produce 2nd-gen Tensor chipsets starting in June, according to South Korean publication DDaily.co.kr.

Tensor second-generation will feature 4nm chip architecture compared to last year’s 5nm process. Additionally, we also now know that the Tensor second-gen will utilize panel-level package technology.

The Pixel 7 series will release this fall, but an exact date is still unknown. Based on previous years, Google will unveil the handset in October and go on sale a couple of weeks later.

According to Google’s website, the next-gen Tensor processor “will bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.”

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is also built on a 4nm node. That said, Apple’s A15 Bionic is on a 5nm process, so it’s very possible that the Pixel 7 still won’t benchmark as well as the Cupertino, California-based company’s chip.

Image Credit: Google

Source: DDaily.co.kr Via: 9to5Google