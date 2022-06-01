Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in June 2022

Every month, Sony offers a few PlayStation games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service.

Now, the company has unveiled the three games hitting PS Plus in June.

Leading this month’s lineup is God of War, the 2018 PS4 reboot of the long-running action franchise. The inclusion of this particular game is notable, as its hotly anticipated sequel, God of War: Ragnarok, is set to release later this year. This, alongside recently leaked Ragnarok slated for a September release, could suggest we may finally see more of the game soon — potentially at one of June’s big gaming events.

Additionally, the Super Smash Bros.-esque fighter Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl and anime fighter Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker — both PS4 titles — are joining the PS Plus catalogue this month.

All three games will hit PS Plus on June 7th. May’s free games will remain free until June 6th.

That’s not all for PlayStation Plus this month. The expanded version of the service, which will be a merger of PS Plus and PS Now that retains the former’s branding, will launch in North America on June 13th. The all-new PS Plus will include the service’s existing perks at the same price point while adding two extra tiers featuring hundreds more PS4 and PS5 games, streaming functionality and retro titles.

More information on that, including full pricing, can be found here.

Source: PlayStation