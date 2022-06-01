Pixel Watch rumoured to feature roughly a 300mAh battery

Google’s Pixel Watch might have a disappointing battery life.

According to a source who spoke with 9to5Google, the smartwatch will sport just under a 300mAh battery. The source claims that the battery will be able to last a full day with a single charge.

However, the source doesn’t offer information on whether that’s a full-day battery with the always-on display turned on or if sleep tracking is included in the all-day battery.

9to5 also says that the Pixel Watch doesn’t offer fast charging via its magnetic to USB-C cable. It’s expected that the watch might take 110 minutes to fully charge, which is pretty long to fully charge the wearable. In comparison, the Apple Watch 7 can fully charge in 75 minutes, or 80 percent in 45 minutes.

Google will launch the Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 7 series in the fall.

Image credit: Google

Source: 9to5Google