NFL coaching legend John Madden becomes face of ‘Madden 23’

EA Sports Madden NFL 23 will feature late NFL coaching legend and commentator John Madden on its cover.

The developer announced that Madden, who passed in December 2021 at the age of 85, will appear on all three editions of Madden NFL 23, and for the first time since Madden NFL 2000. Madden’s appearance on the cover will also pay homage to the 34 years of Madden games celebrated on ‘Madden Day’ every June 1st.

EA says a full cover reveal will be shown on June 2nd.

The first John Madden Football video game was released on June 1st, 1988 and it remains one of the longest-running video game series of all time. The All Madden Edition cover is based on the same image that was used with the original game.

As for the cover itself, EA Sports has added a message that says, “Thanks, coach,” created by cover artist Chuck Styles to commemorate a coach “who has influenced generations of football fans through his passion for football and unmistakable energy,” according to Styles. The image shows Madden celebrating after winning the Super Bowl with the 1977 Oakland Raiders.

EA Sports also dedicated a ceremony for John Madden Field at its global headquarters in Redwood City, California in honour of his impact on the company.

Madden NFL 23 still has no release date but will launch sometime in August, according to ESPN. EA Sports also has more information on Madden Day’ on its website.

Image Credit: EA Sports

Sources: EA Via: ESPN, PC Gamer