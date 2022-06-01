New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer reveals classic gameplay and four-player co-op

The latest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer has dropped, revealing a more comprehensive look at the new game’s map, characters and more. The trailer even finally reveals the upcoming title’s new legendary Pokémon.

The trailer suggests that Scarlet and Violet will play similarly to 2019’s Sword and Shield , but with a few modern touches from Pokémon Arceus Legends, such as sneaking and moving freely in an expansive 3D space.

Some fans of the series believe that this new Pokémon realm is based in Spain or South America, and the landscape in the new trailer seems to back that theory up.

Another modern feature being added in Pokémon Scarlet/Violet is four-player online co-op. Previous entries in the Pokémon series have offered some form of a multiplayer battling system, but the new co-operative play should add a fun new feature that takes Sword and Shield’s raiding mechanics to the next level.

Source: Nintendo