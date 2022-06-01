fbpx

The internet is thirsty for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new professors

Say hello to Professor Turo and Sada

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jun 1, 20222:05 PM EDT
0 comments

The Pokémon Company recently released the latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, revealing new Pokémon, a co-op mechanic, the game’s November 18th launch date and most importantly, two new professors.

Unlike previous Pokémon titles, you’ll have a different professor depending on if you play Scarlet or Violet. Professor Sada is exclusive to Scarlet and Professor Turo is exclusive to Violet. Professor Sada, which is short for ‘pasada’ (the Spanish word for past), wears more prehistoric clothing à la The Flintstones, whereas Professor Turo, whose name is short for ‘futuro’ (the Spanish word for future), is in futuristic gear.

While this information gives an idea of what to expect, what’s more interesting is the thirsty reaction on social media to the new professors — which is entirely understandable.

Below are a few notable takes on Professor Turo and Sada:

Pokémon Violet and Scarlet will release on November 18th, exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

Image Credit: Pokémon

Comments