The internet is thirsty for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new professors

The Pokémon Company recently released the latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, revealing new Pokémon, a co-op mechanic, the game’s November 18th launch date and most importantly, two new professors.

Unlike previous Pokémon titles, you’ll have a different professor depending on if you play Scarlet or Violet. Professor Sada is exclusive to Scarlet and Professor Turo is exclusive to Violet. Professor Sada, which is short for ‘pasada’ (the Spanish word for past), wears more prehistoric clothing à la The Flintstones, whereas Professor Turo, whose name is short for ‘futuro’ (the Spanish word for future), is in futuristic gear.

While this information gives an idea of what to expect, what’s more interesting is the thirsty reaction on social media to the new professors — which is entirely understandable.

Below are a few notable takes on Professor Turo and Sada:

Professor Turo is such a good looking design istg. Man's got that DRIP. Also can we talk about his jawline? Hello?? Kindly spare sum of that good genes 🤲 pic.twitter.com/x3JG8TzL7X — 💫Swanky | Commissions open💫 (@swankyjoops) June 1, 2022

Professor Turo could literally destroy me pic.twitter.com/zgqyOfvyUF — Ollie Drennan (@OllieDreamer) June 1, 2022

NOT GONNA LIE… the professors are making it a really tough choice for me 😩💦

Are you going Sada❤️or Turo💜? #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/dpgUif8UWa — 🌸Ray🌸₍ᐢ.‸.ᐢ₎♡ (@RhymeWithRay) June 1, 2022

not pokémon giving me bi panic on the FIRST day of pride 🥵 pic.twitter.com/9CEnoDoqOy — TweetKayO (@_TKayO) June 1, 2022

Hello professor daddy- I mean daddy, I mean Professor Turo#PokemonScarletViolet — Matt Star (@TheStarryCat) June 1, 2022

Gonna start off Pride Month by thirsting over Professor Turo pic.twitter.com/aOhh2BoKhm — Chen 🐶🧋Corgi Vtuber (@chenology345) June 1, 2022

EXCUSE ME?? PROFESSOR TURO??? DADDY???? AND ON THE FIRST DAY OF PRIDE MONTH!?!? pic.twitter.com/f9KBvVqAbQ — ☁️B.L.☁️ (@birdlaxatives) June 1, 2022

Professor Sado and Professor Turo Or as I'm now calling them: Professor Hottie and Professor Hottie pic.twitter.com/RwgBCrO2xo — ⚡Shanghai'd! | COMMISSIONS CLOSED (@ItsShanghaid) June 1, 2022

Anyone else having a bisexual panic over Professor Sada and Professor Turo? Or is it just me? #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/fFcyrmfhBL — Melissa E.M. (@melissasbrain) June 1, 2022

i want to kiss professor turo pic.twitter.com/8MjPSKPf3Z — Bunker (@paynebunker) June 1, 2022

Professor Turo is hot but Sada has FANGIES pic.twitter.com/3023DYyby0 — βonito Nekogata 🏪 猫型ボ二ト (@BonitoNekogata) June 1, 2022

Pokémon Violet and Scarlet will release on November 18th, exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

Image Credit: Pokémon