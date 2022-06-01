FreshBooks and Microsoft partner up to help small business in Canada grow

Microsoft and Canadian-founded FreshBooks have partnered to help small business owners in Canada manage their books and grow their businesses.

]The new plan allows users to upgrade to a paid FreshBook plan in June to receive bonus ad credits from Microsoft Advertising to grow their business for free.

Specifically, $350 in Ad Credits from Microsoft will be available to small business owners who decide to upgrade and 70 percent off their plan for three months.

“We are delighted to partner with Microsoft to support small businesses with their accounting needs through FreshBooks, but also to help small businesses grow by offering credits for Microsoft Ads,” said George Kyriakis, senior director of partnerships at FreshBooks in a press release.

This offer arrives after Freshbooks gave small business owners the ability to pay bills in Canadian currency.

Freshbooks services launched in 2004 and have over 30 million users.

As for this limited-time promotion, customers have until June 30th to upgrade. For more information on this offer, check out Freshbooks’ website.

Image credit: FreshBooks