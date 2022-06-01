Elon Musk says he assumes Tesla execs who don’t show up to work in office have resigned

Elon Musk is ordering Tesla employees back to the office.

The CEO sent executive staff emails Tuesday stating they had to be in the office for at least 40 hours a week or they’ll be let go, Bloomberg reports. The subject line for the first read, “Remote work is no longer acceptble” [sic].

“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers,” Musk reportedly wrote in the first email.

He further stated employees have to work at “a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state.”

Musk’s only comment on the leaked email appears in a Twitter response.

They should pretend to work somewhere else — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2022

Electrek reports the CEO sent a (more rambly) follow-up email, stating the importance of senior workers being present in the office.

“The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence. That is why I lived in the factory so much — so that those on the line could see me working alongside them,” Musk reportedly wrote in the second email.

Electrek published both emails in full and can be viewed here.

Source: Electrek, Bloomberg