Diablo Immortal arriving sooner than expected on mobile

Diablo Immortal was released on mobile on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

The game released sometime this morning in both Canada and United States, a day before the expected date for the launch of the PC version, which will be released on June 2nd. In fact, North America is the only region so far, where the game is available for download on both iOS and Android. But that could change as the day moves forward, according to DigitalTrends.

#Diablo Immortal has already started showing up in app stores one day ahead of its official launch. https://t.co/iUH9lHr1uh — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) June 1, 2022

As for the PC version, Activision Blizzard sent out a tweet mapping out the estimated release times for each region, also mentioning that players “may see it populate on servers even sooner” than its June 2nd release date.

Notably, another message was pinned on the Diablo Immortal official Discord server on May 28th, in which it states:

“As we note in our blog iOS and Android players will start to see Diablo Immortal propagate on their respective stores on the morning of 6/1. We don’t exactly know who will see it first or in what order of those who will see it. We expect this to be fairly early in the morning that this process will start (Pacific Time).”

The game will include optional in-game purchases, cross-play and cross-progression between PC and mobile, and accessibility features.

Diablo Immortal is currently free to play on both Android and IOS stores.

Image credit: Blizzard

Source: Blizzard Via: DigitalTrends