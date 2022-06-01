Chatr Mobile offering new customers one month of free service on all plans

Chatr Mobile is offering all new customers one month of free service.

The offer applies to all of Chatr’s talk, text, and data plans and the $15 a month talk and text plan.

This is a rarity for Chatr, as the company only occasionally puts promotional offers on its $25 a month talk, text and data plan or its talk and text plans.

The company frequently offers bonus data on all plans $35 a month and above, a currently active offer.

This means new customers signing up for a plan priced at $35 a month and above will get 2GB of bonus data for 12 months and the credit for one month’s service.

But there are a couple of essential points to keep in mind. Both offers (bonus data and credit) expire today (June 1st). Customers can only apply the credit for a month’s fee on their third anniversary, meaning they must stick with the plan for three years.

All of Chatr’s plans are available on their website.