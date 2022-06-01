fbpx
Chatr Mobile offering new customers one month of free service on all plans

The offer expires June 1st

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Jun 1, 20229:07 AM EDT
Chatr Mobile is offering all new customers one month of free service.

The offer applies to all of Chatr’s talk, text, and data plans and the $15 a month talk and text plan.

This is a rarity for Chatr, as the company only occasionally puts promotional offers on its $25 a month talk, text and data plan or its talk and text plans.

The company frequently offers bonus data on all plans $35 a month and above, a currently active offer. 

This means new customers signing up for a plan priced at $35 a month and above will get 2GB of bonus data for 12 months and the credit for one month’s service.

But there are a couple of essential points to keep in mind. Both offers (bonus data and credit) expire today (June 1st). Customers can only apply the credit for a month’s fee on their third anniversary, meaning they must stick with the plan for three years.

All of Chatr’s plans are available on their website.

