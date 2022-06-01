fbpx
Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets on sale by up to 24 percent off

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Jun 1, 202211:18 AM EDT
0 comments

Following up on yesterday’s big discounts on Microsoft Surface devices, Samsung has put a number of its tablets on sale from Amazon Canada.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments