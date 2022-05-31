fbpx
PlayStation is offering ‘Hot Deals’ until June 8

Alongside the Hot Deals promotion, PlayStation is also running its 'Days of Play' sale

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
May 31, 20225:39 PM EDT
PlayStation has some ‘Hot Deals’ available until June 2nd, offering games like For Honor, The Crew 2, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and more at a discounted price.

Below are are some of the top deals:

There are a lot more games and sales going on at PlayStation as well. Check out PlayStation’s Days of Play sale that saves on controllers, games and some merch until June 8th. Additionally, PlayStation’s Remaster & Retro game sale is currently on until June 1st.

Image Credit: Ubisoft 

Source: PlayStation

