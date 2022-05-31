PlayStation is offering ‘Hot Deals’ until June 8

PlayStation has some ‘Hot Deals’ available until June 2nd, offering games like For Honor, The Crew 2, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and more at a discounted price.
Below are are some of the top deals:
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle: now $11.99, was $79.99
- For Honor: now $9.99, was $39.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: now $16.74, was $66.99
- The Crew 2: now $13.39, was $66.99
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition: now $20.09, was $66.99
- Watch Dogs 2: now $13.99, was $69.99
- Metro Exodus: now $9.99, was $39.99
- Resident Evil 6: now $10.79, was $26.99
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey: now $21.39, was $53.49
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition: now $7.49, was $29.99
There are a lot more games and sales going on at PlayStation as well. Check out PlayStation’s Days of Play sale that saves on controllers, games and some merch until June 8th. Additionally, PlayStation’s Remaster & Retro game sale is currently on until June 1st.
Image Credit: Ubisoft
Source: PlayStation