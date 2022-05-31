New on Xbox Game Pass in early June

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s hitting Game Pass in the first half of June. Notably, Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor were developed by Ubisoft Montreal. Additionally, Spacelines from Far Out is available on day one with Game Pass.

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 1st

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Console and PC) – June 2nd

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 7th

Chorus (Cloud, Console and PC) ID@Xbox – June 7th

Disc Room (Cloud, Console and PC) ID@Xbox – June 7th

Spacelines from the Far Out (Console and PC) ID@box – June 7th

Here are the games leaving Game Pass on June 15th.

Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console and PC)

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (Cloud, Console and PC)

Greedfall (Cloud, Console and PC)

Limbo (Cloud, Console and PC)

Worms Rumble (Cloud, Console and PC)

It’s worth noting that on June 12th Xbox and Besthesda will have a games showcase showing off some of the games coming in the future. At the event, I wouldn’t be shocked if they have more announcements for Game Pass in June.

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game in the catalogue and keep playing even after it leaves Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.

Further, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’) to mobile devices and browsers. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.

Earlier, Xbox also announced what will be coming to Xbox Games with Gold this June as well.

Find out what came to Xbox Game Pass late last month here.

Source: Xbox