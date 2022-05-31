Here are the new games available on Nvidia GeForce Now

Nvidia welcomes a fresh batch of games to its GeForce Now cloud-gaming subscriptions service.
Ten new titles join the list of over 1,300 games available on GeForce Now. Subscribers can gain access to these games that include larger AAA titles and a few indie darlings.
Below is the list of all newly available games on GeForce Now:
- Crossfire: Legion (New release on Steam)
- Dinosaur Fossil Hunter (Epic Games Store)
- The King of Fighters XV (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- My Time at Sandrock (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Out There: Oceans of Time (New release on Steam)
- The Planet Crafter (Steam)
- The Political Machine 2020 (Steam)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Roller Champions (New release on Ubisoft Connect)
- Soda Crisis (New release on Steam)
Additionally, Nvidia reveals that Star Conflict will be coming to the cloud at a future date.
Nvidia offers three membership options for GeForce Now. Available is a free route that includes a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour has concluded, users can join a queue to gain another hour of access.
Looking at the paid model subscriptions, Nvidia also offers priority access servers without any length restrictions. To obtain this subscription, it costs $12.99/month or $64.99 for six months.
Nvidia has its RTX 3080 tier that provides a low latency of 56ms. Additional perks include a boost in framerates and overall performance. This runs subscribers $24.99/month or $129.99 for six months.
You can discover the additional games to have come to the service in May here.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Source: Nvidia