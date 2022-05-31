Here are the new games available on Nvidia GeForce Now

Nvidia welcomes a fresh batch of games to its GeForce Now cloud-gaming subscriptions service.

Ten new titles join the list of over 1,300 games available on GeForce Now. Subscribers can gain access to these games that include larger AAA titles and a few indie darlings.

Below is the list of all newly available games on GeForce Now:

Additionally, Nvidia reveals that Star Conflict will be coming to the cloud at a future date.

Nvidia offers three membership options for GeForce Now. Available is a free route that includes a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour has concluded, users can join a queue to gain another hour of access.

Looking at the paid model subscriptions, Nvidia also offers priority access servers without any length restrictions. To obtain this subscription, it costs $12.99/month or $64.99 for six months.

Nvidia has its RTX 3080 tier that provides a low latency of 56ms. Additional perks include a boost in framerates and overall performance. This runs subscribers $24.99/month or $129.99 for six months.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Nvidia