Uber providing discounted ride promo while polls are open on Election Day in Ontario

On Thursday, June 2nd, Uber is providing a discount promotion on rides in Ontario. This is being held for the duration of Election Day and aims to ensure voters can get out and vote.

“We’re doing our part to make sure that transportation is not a barrier,” Uber Canada wrote on Twitter. The company’s global commitment to encourage voters to get to the polls continues. As such, the company is offering up to 50 percent of roundtrip rides to and from the polls. The company confirms that a discount of up to $5 is available for each trip.

On Thursday, Ontarians are heading to the polls. And we're doing our part to make sure that transportation is not a barrier. On Election Day, Ontarians can use the code ONVOTE2022 while the polls are open. #ONelxn Learn more -> https://t.co/z2I9q5GR0R — Uber Canada (@Uber_Canada) May 29, 2022

To take advantage of the promotion, riders can use code ONVOTE2022 while the polls are open. Note that in order to apply the code, users must navigate to the Wallet section on the Uber app prior to requesting the ride. Riders can redeem the code in any Canadian city where Uber is available.

“This is part of our ongoing effort in Canada to help move what matters, whether it’s helping Canadians get to vaccination centres, or helping first responders arrive safely to work,” the company writes. “We’re proud to be a trusted partner for Ontarians making plans to get to the polls, and help keep the wheels of democracy turning.”

On June 2nd, polling stations are open from 9am to 9pm ET. However, Uber Canada is extending that window. The offer is available between 8:30am and 9:30pm ET.

The Uber app is available on iOS and Android.

Image credit: Uber

Source: Uber Canada