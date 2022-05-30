fbpx
Resources

New on Prime Video: June 2022

The Boys Season 3, My Fake Boyfriend and the OC are hitting Prime Video this June

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
May 30, 20223:28 PM EDT
0 comments

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and June 2022 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared some featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees; they’re noted below as well.

June 1st

  • Chicago Fire: Season 8
  • Chicago PD: Season 7
  • Chicago Med: Season 5
  • Elizabeth
  • Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble Special 1
  • Lego Jurassic World” Double Trouble Special 2
  • Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit: Season 1
  • Lego City Adventure: Season 2
  • Lego Ninjago: Season 2 and Season 3
  • Sin City

June 2nd

June 3rd

June 6th

June 9th

  • Backstage with Katherine Ryan: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

June 10th

  • Fairfax: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
  • Introducing Kujus
  • My Fake Boyfriend (Amazon Original)

June 13th

June 15th

  • Chasing Glory (Amazon Original)

June 17th

  • Girls5Eva (requires StackTV membership for $12.99 )
  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Amazon Original)
  • Kick Like Tayla (Amazon Original)
  • The Lake (Amazon Original)The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Original)
  • Los Tigres Del Norte: Historias Que Contar (Amazon Original)
  • The Pogmentary: Born Ready (Amazon Original)

June 21st

June 24th

  • Chloe (Amazon Original)
  • The O.C.: Seasons 1- 4
  • The One That Got Away (Amazon Original)

June 27th

Leaving Prime Video

  • Love, Once & Always (June 1st)
  • Mrs. Scooter (June 1st)
  • Dater’s Handbook (June 1st)
  • Love On A Limb (June 1st)
  • Charmed (June 3rd)
  • Stage Mother (June 3rd)
  • Macgyver (June 7th)
  • Happiest Season (June 10th)
  • Younger (June 14th)
  • Rage of Bahamut Virgin Soul (June 18th)
  • 12 Monkeys (June 19th)
  • Jerry Maguire (June 30th)
  • Lawrence of Arabia (June 30th)
  • The Impossible (June 30th)
  • Jumanji (June 30th)
  • Antebellum (June 30th)

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.

Amazon Prime Video is available on AndroidiOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.

Image credit: Amazon Prime

Comments