New on Prime Video: June 2022

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and June 2022 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared some featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees; they’re noted below as well.

June 1st

Chicago Fire: Season 8

Chicago PD: Season 7

Chicago Med: Season 5

Elizabeth

Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble Special 1

Lego Jurassic World” Double Trouble Special 2

Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit: Season 1

Lego City Adventure: Season 2

Lego Ninjago: Season 2 and Season 3

Sin City

June 2nd

The Real Housewives of Dubai (requires Hayu membership for $5.99)

June 3rd

The Boys: Season 3 (Amazon Original)

Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

P-Valley (requires Starz membership for $5.99)

Why Women Kill: Season 2

June 6th

Roswell: New Mexico (requires StackTV membership for $12.99 )

June 9th

Backstage with Katherine Ryan: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

June 10th

Fairfax: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Introducing Kujus

My Fake Boyfriend (Amazon Original)

June 13th

June 15th

Chasing Glory (Amazon Original)

June 17th

Girls5Eva (requires StackTV membership for $12.99 )

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Amazon Original)

Kick Like Tayla (Amazon Original)

The Lake (Amazon Original)The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Original)

Los Tigres Del Norte: Historias Que Contar (Amazon Original)

The Pogmentary: Born Ready (Amazon Original)

June 21st

June 24th

Chloe (Amazon Original)

The O.C.: Seasons 1- 4

The One That Got Away (Amazon Original)

June 27th

Queer as Folk (requires StackTV membership for $12.99)

Leaving Prime Video

Love, Once & Always (June 1st)

Mrs. Scooter (June 1st)

Dater’s Handbook (June 1st)

Love On A Limb (June 1st)

Charmed (June 3rd)

Stage Mother (June 3rd)

Macgyver (June 7th)

Happiest Season (June 10th)

Younger (June 14th)

Rage of Bahamut Virgin Soul (June 18th)

12 Monkeys (June 19th)

Jerry Maguire (June 30th)

Lawrence of Arabia (June 30th)

The Impossible (June 30th)

Jumanji (June 30th)

Antebellum (June 30th)

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.

Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.

Image credit: Amazon Prime