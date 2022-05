Apple’s next version of its operating system will reportedly feature support for always-on mode, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman outlines in his Power On newsletter.

If approved, the feature will only be available for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Gurman says.

iOS 16 will also reportedly feature a number of other lock screen upgrades, including wallpapers with widgets.

Apple will likely announce the details at WWDC 2022, which will take place on June 6th.

Source: Bloomberg