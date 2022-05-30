Collaborate with friends of friends with Snapchat’s Shared Stories

Snapchat has updated its Custom Story feature to allow collaboration among more people. The new feature, which allows your friends to invite their friends to custom stories, is called “Shared Stories” and is available to all users now.

Custom Stories allowed you to post a story about any of your interests — let’s say sports — and add your friends to it. Those added could then see the story or contribute to it. Friends who are added to the new Shared Stories will be able to view and contribute to it, in addition to adding their contacts to the story as well, “making it easier for the whole soccer team, camp squad, or group of new coworkers to get in on the fun,” per Snap.

Just like regular stories, Shared Stories would also be visible for just 24 hours, though they won’t have a chat component to them, considering that users are unlikely to know all other participants.

Additionally, Snapchat’s automatic language detection will make sure all stories added are safe for other participants to view. In case you are added to a Shared Story that also contains a participant that you have blocked, Snapchat will notify you about it. “This gives Snapchatters the opportunity to leave the Shared Story, and ensures Snapchatters are always in complete control over who they share content with on our platform,” reads the company’s blog.

To try out the new feature, head to the profile page, tap on ‘New Story,’ and select ‘Shared Story.’ Learn more about the new feature here.

Image credit: Snapchat

Source: Snapchat