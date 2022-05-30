Big savings on AirPods, SD Cards, monitors and DualSense controllers from Amazon Canada

While it’s Memorial Day in the United States, Amazon Canada is kicking off this Monday in the right way with a few solid deals.
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) (Renewed) for $173.58 (save $56.41)
- ASUS VivoBook 14 X415 Thin and Light Laptop, 14” for $499 (save $100)
- 20% off Ray Ban, Oakley, and Costa Del Mar Sunglasses
- 16% off DualSense controllers
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card for $23.45 (save 22 percent)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II Memory Card for $221.26 (save 16 percent)
- SanDisk 32GB Ultra SDHC UHS-I Memory Card for $9.16 (save $27 percent)
- Samsung 24-Inch Class Monitor G302 Series for $199.99 (save $39 percent)
- Select PlayStation games are up to 50 percent off
- Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 for $90.50 (save 40 percent)
Source: Amazon Canada