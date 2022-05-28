Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [May 23-29]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

In 1998, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy must band together during a zombie outbreak in a small town.

Based on Capcom’s Resident Evil video games, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City was written and directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) and stars Toronto’s Robbie Amell (Upload), Vancouver’s Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon, Kaya Scodelario (Skins) Hannah John-Kamen (Killjoys), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) and Ottawa’s Donal Logue (Gotham).

It’s also worth noting that the film was shot in Toronto and Sudbury, Ontario.

Original theatrical release date: November 24th, 2021

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: May 27th, 2022

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Stream Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City here.

Apple TV+

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Season 5) [Apple Original]

A new batch of celebrities teams up for karaoke while driving in this series based on the eponymous James Corden segment.

Some of this season’s guests include Mississauga, Ontario’s Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) with Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections), Vancouver’s Jonathan Scott (The Property Brothers) with partner Zooey Deschanel (New Girl) and The White Lotus co-stars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney.

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: May 27th, 2022 (first six episodes, new episodes later this year)

Genre: Comedy, musical

Runtime: Six episodes (around

Stream Carpool Karaoke: The Series here.

Prehistoric Planet [Apple Original]

From Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian) and the producers of Planet Earth comes this docuseries which uses the cutting-edge technology found in Favreau’s Jungle Book and The Lion King films to recreate dinosaurs with photorealistic visuals.

On top of that, Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth) narrates and Hans Zimmer (The Lion King) serves as composer.

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: May 23rd to May 27th, 2022 (one new episode each day)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Five episodes (39 to 42 minutes each)

Stream Prehistoric Planet here.

Crave

David Cronenberg Collection

To coincide with the Cannes premiere of famed Toronto filmmaker David Cronenberg’s new film, Crimes of the Future, Crave has launched a new collection featuring many of his films.

These include:

Cosmopolis

Crash

A Dangerous Method

Dead Ringers

Eastern Promises

The Fly

A History of Violence

Maps to the Stars

Videodrome

Additionally, Bell has confirmed that Crimes of the Future — a body horror film starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart — will come to Crave this fall following its theatrical run.

Kyle Brownrigg: Introducing Lyle [Crave Original]

Discover another Canadian homegrown comedy! Don’t miss Kyle Brownrigg’s comedy special Introducing Lyle, now streaming on Crave. pic.twitter.com/2yJPmUjtra — Crave (@CraveCanada) May 27, 2022

Ottawa-born comedian Kyle Brownrigg riffs on gender reveal parties, his Irish boyfriend and his drunk persona, Lyle.

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: May 27th, 2022

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 30 minutes

Stream Kyle Brownrigg: Introducing Lyle here.

Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi [Disney+ Original]

Ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a dangerous mission while being hunted by the Empire.

Notably, Toronto’s Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian) directed all six episodes of the show, while Ewan McGregor and Vancouver’s Hayden Christensen reprise their prequels roles of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, respectively.

Other cast members include Moses Igram (The Queen’s Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Rupert Friend (Homeland) and Sung Kang (The Fast and Furious franchise).

Disney+ Canada premiere date: May 27th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episode every Wednesday)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Obi-Wan Kenobi here.

We Feed People [Disney+ Original]

Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind) spotlights the work of chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen as they provide prepared meals to communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: May 27th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Stream We Feed People here.

Netflix

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark [Netflix Original]

Pony friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp and Hitch go on adventures.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark features the voices of Mississauga, Ontario’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), J.J. Gerber (Bibleman: The Animated Adventures) and Jenna Warren (Thomas & Friends).

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 26th, 2022

Genre: Animated kids

Runtime: 45 minutes

Stream My Little Pony: Make Your Mark here.

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 5) [Netflix Original]

Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal travels to more places around the world to try out new cuisine. This season, he visits Oaxaca, Maine, Helsinki, Portland and Madrid.

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 25th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Five episodes (46 to 51 minutes each)

Stream Somebody Feed Phil here.

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 [Netflix Original]

Sixth months after the devastating Battle of Starcourt, the teens are separated for the first time, just as a new and horrifying supernatural threat emerges.

Stranger Things was created by the Duffer Brothers (Wayward Pines) and features an ensemble cast that includes Winona Ryder (The Age of Innocence), David Harbour (The Newsroom), Millie Bobby Brown (Intruders), Vancouver’s Finn Wolfhard (It), Gaten Matarazzo (Prank Encounters), Caleb McLaughlin (The Lion King on Broadway) and Noah Schnapp (The Peanuts Movie).

It’s worth noting that Montreal’s own Shawn Levy (Free Guy) is a producer and director on the show. Additionally, keep in mind that the second half of Season 4 Vol. 2 will drop July 1st, with a fifth and final season also on the way.

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 27th, 2022

Genre: Sci-fi, horror, drama

Runtime: Seven episodes (63 minutes to 98 minutes each)

Stream Stranger Things here.

Paramount+

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic must team up with a crafty fox named Tails to defeat the evil Dr. Robotnik, who’s back and more dangerous than ever thanks to his new ally, Knuckles the Echidna.

Based on Sega’s Sonic video game series, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was directed by Jeff Fowler (Sonic the Hedgehog) and features returning cast members Ben Schwartz (Sonic), James Marsden (Tom), Newmarket, Ontario’s own Jim Carrey (Robotnik), Tika Sumpter (Maddie) and Canadian-raised Lee Majdoub (Stone). Additionally, Idris Elba (Luther) voices Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessy reprises her fan-favourite role of Tails from the Sonic games. It’s also worth noting that much of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was shot in Vancouver, just like the first film.

Original theatrical release date: April 8th, 2022

Paramount+ Canada premiere date: May 24th, 2022

Genre: Action-adventure, comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 2 minutes

Stream Sonic the Hedgehog 2 here.

