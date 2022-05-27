Here are Best Buy’s top tech deals for the week

Best Buy Canada’s new list of Top Deals for the week is out now with solid discounts on TVs, laptops, wearables and audio products from notable companies.

Check out the deals below:

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (55C350KC) – Fire TV Edition – 2021: $649.99 (save $200)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65Q60BAFXZC) – Titan Grey: $1,299.99 (save $200)

GoPro HERO10 Black Waterproof 5.3K Sports & Helmet Camera: $519.99 (save $60)

ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC – Grey (AMD Ryzen 5-5600X/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3060/Win 10): $1,629.99 (save $270)

HP DeskJet 3772 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $119.99 (save $20)

LG 27-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27MP500-B) – Black: $199.99 (save $50)

JBL Tour One Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $199.99 (save $200)

Belkin SoundForm Freedom In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $69.99 (save $80)

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo – Grey: Available for $699.99

HP 14-inch Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i3-1115G4/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $599.99 (save $100)

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $699.99 (save $150)

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Red: $199.99 (save $50)

Logitech 4K Pro Webcam with HDR & Noise-Cancelling Mics: $199.99 (save $50)

PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle: $349.99 (save $100)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Midnight Black: $79.99 (save $10)

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum – Black: $259.99 (save $90)

Samsung HW-B450/ZC 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $229.99 (save $50)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – White: $179.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Wire-Free Video Doorbell – White: $169.99 (save $30)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch w/ HR Monitor & Extra Strap -Black/Grey: $439.99 (save $30)

Xiaomi Mi Pro 2 Adult Electric Scooter (600W Motor/45km Range/25km/h Top Speed) – Black: 849.99 (save $150)

Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch 64GB Wi-Fi (4th Generation) with Glass Screen Protector – Sky Blue: $719.99 (save $95)

WD Easystore 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0120HBK-NESE) – Black: $249.99 (save $100)

Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Optical Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $20)

SteelSeries Apex 5 Backlit Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – English: $109.99 (save $10)

Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – White: $219.99 (save $40)

It’s worth noting that these deals go live today, Friday, May 27th, and stay valid until Thursday, June 2nd. Fina all products under Best Buy’s Top Deals sale here.

