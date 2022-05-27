Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro expected to use similar display to predecessor

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have been spotted in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), revealing new details about Google’s upcoming flagships.

According to the AOSP, the Pixel 7 will sport a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 7 Pro, on the other hand, features a 1440 x 3120 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is pretty much the same display specs as the Pixel 6 series last year.

The Pixel 7 is set to be slightly smaller — 1mm narrower and 2mm shorter — than the Pixel 6. Additionally, the Pixel 7 Pro is expected to feature the same size screen as the Pixel 6 Pro. However, it will gain native 1080p mode for its screen, which should help conserve power. The phone will then use “DDIC scaling” to convert to 1440p.

The Pixel 7 Pro could actually feature a slight hardware improvement, as it uses an ‘S6E3HC4’ display, a newer model than last year’s. However, there’s no specific indication that the screen has significantly improved.

Google will unveil the Pixel 7 series in the fall alongside the Pixel Watch.

Image Credit: Google

Via: 9to5Google