Chatr Mobile is offering new customers an extra 2GB of bonus data every month for a year.

The deal applies to all talk, text, and data plans priced at $35 a month and higher, including the following:

20GB for $70 a month

15GB for $60 a month

10GB for $50 a month

4.5GB for $40 a month

2.5GB for $35 a month

The bonus doesn’t apply to the $25 a month plan. The sale expires on June 1st.

All of Chatr’s plans can be viewed on their website.