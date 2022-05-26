The Source has the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 on sale

Microsoft’s 2019-released Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is currently on sale at The Source, as shared by @Lbabinz.

The controller, which is regularly priced at $229.99 is currently available for $179.99 for ‘Bell Advantage Customers,’ and $199.99 for all other regular customers, marking a $50 and $30 discount, respectively.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is $179.99 at TheSource w/ Bell Advantage or PSP ($199.99 without) https://t.co/0XreyrLMhT #ad $199.99 on Amazon https://t.co/LEhpDNOmfU pic.twitter.com/iehEy9eSz3 — Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) May 26, 2022

In his review of the controller, MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke went as far as calling the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 “the best gamepad ever,” and “Spectacular.” Though unfortunately, it is fragile. In his experience, the gamepad is riddled with quality control issues like face buttons coming loose, the back bumpers breaking and triggers getting stuck. Since then, Microsoft made some changes to the engineering process of the controller, and released a statement.

“At Microsoft, we put all of our products through rigorous quality assurance testing. However, like any hardware, there is the possibility that a small percentage of devices may experience issues. After being made aware of these issues with the Elite Series 2 controller after launch, we investigated our engineering and manufacturing processes and made changes aimed at reducing instances of these issues for our customers. For customers still experiencing these or other issues with their hardware, we encourage them to contact Xbox Support.”

If you’ve used the controller before, and haven’t faced issues similar to the ones O’Rourke has, this is a solid deal, especially if you are a Bell Advantage Customer. Learn more about the controller or purchase it for the discounted price at The Source.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: The Source Via: @Lbabinz