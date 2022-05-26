Telus invests $20 million to bring 5G and PureFibre networks to the Lower St. Lawrence region

Telus is investing $20 million to bring its PureFibre and 5G networks to the Lower St. Lawrence region.

The investment will go towards building a new wireless site in Saint-Damase and the rollout of Telus’ PureFibre network in the communities of Saint-Mathieu-Rioux and Lac-des-Aigles, and in the Lac Taché sector of Rimouski’s ZEC (Controlled Development Zone).

The $20 million investment is paired with $1.8 million coming from the Canadian and Quebec governments as part of the Operation High-Speed program, which will encourage digital innovation in local businesses, promote tourism and attract young workers and families to the region, reads Telus’ press release.

“Our 1,400 team members and ecosystem of partners in the Lower St. Lawrence region are using technology to create a better future for citizens by bridging the digital divide with our world-class networks,” said Nathalie Dionne, Telus’ interim vice-president, home solutions and customer excellence in Quebec. “Ninety-nine per cent of families and businesses in our Quebec territory are connected to our PureFibre network, and we continue to invest with the objective of connecting all households to high-speed Internet by September 2022.”

The new investment will result in over 400 families and businesses getting access to Telus’ PureFibre network, construction of new wireless sites in Saint-Damase for expanded 5G coverage in the community and support for local organizations and vulnerable families in the region.

“This is excellent news for the residents of Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux, Lac-des-Aigles and the Lac Taché sector in Rimouski,” says Maxime Blanchette Joncas, Bloc Québécois MP for Rimouski-Neigette—Témiscouata — Les Basques. “Each improvement in connectivity in the region represents a concrete step towards a more prosperous and dynamic Lower St. Lawrence. Access to high speed Internet is essential, whether for professional, entrepreneurial or personal purposes. It is crucial to continue to invest so that everyone can enjoy the opportunities of connectivity.”

The investment is part of a bigger $70 billion fund that Telus’ aims to invest towards infrastructure, operations and spectrum licensing, and to improve the coverage, speed and reliability of its networks.

Telus plans on expanding its PureFibre network to more communities in Quebec, and other provinces in the coming years.

In other Telus-related news, the provider aims to create 7,000 new jobs in Quebec in the next four years. Read more about it below:

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus