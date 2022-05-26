Google releases Android 13 Beta 2.1 update to fix some issues

Google is oddly rolling out a mid-cycle update to Android 13 with Beta 2.1 today.

This update is to address four issues that end-users and developers have reported on. Below are the fixes:

Fixed an issue where typing in the search bar resulted in a blank list of suggestions.

Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart when turning on hotspot.

Fixed an issue where a continuous call dialing sound could be heard in the background during a phone call.

Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart after disconnecting from Android Auto

Despite the update, 9to5Google says that the update hasn’t fixed the Pixel Launcher search bar issue.

This is an over-the-air update for the Beta 2 update, which means any Pixel device from 4 and newer.