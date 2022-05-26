SD Cards, monitors and earbuds on sale on Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada has a few solid deals today that will be available for a short period of time. If you’re looking for monitors, SD Cards, wireless earbuds or streaming devices, below is a list of tech you might be interested in. Check them out below:
- Samsung M7 Series 32-Inch 4K UHD (3840×2160) Smart Monitor for $298 (save 40 percent)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $149.99 (save 11 percent)
- Fire TV Stick 4K for $54.99 (save 21 percent)
- Acer Chromebook 311 for $199.99 (Save 33 percent)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $59.99 (save 20 percent)
- PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for $114.95 (save 12 percent)
- JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $189.98 (save 21 percent)
- JBL Vibe 200TWS – True Wireless Earbuds for $79.98 (save 20 percent)
- Samsung EVO Select 128GB Memory Card for $24.79 (save 11 percent)
- Samsung EVO Select 512GB Memory Card for $79.99 (save 11 percent)
- Samsung EVO Select 32GB microSDHC UHS-I U1 Memory Card for $8.49 (save 50 percent)
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB Memory Card for $34.99 (save 25 percent)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada