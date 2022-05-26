SD Cards, monitors and earbuds on sale on Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada has a few solid deals today that will be available for a short period of time. If you’re looking for monitors, SD Cards, wireless earbuds or streaming devices, below is a list of tech you might be interested in. Check them out below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada