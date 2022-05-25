Nothing’s smartphone will feature a transparent backplate and wireless charging

It looks like the Nothing Phone (1) will release on July 21st for roughly €500 (about $675 CAD) if recent leaks are accurate.

This lines up with Pei’s stated “summer release date.” The price isn’t confirmed yet, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Pei attempt the same flagship killer strategy he pioneered at OnePlus and used for his company’s Nothing Ear (1)s.

I want to be transparent with my followers (and everything we design). We cracked a transparent design with ear (1) and now it’s time (2) do it again. pic.twitter.com/APQW3XNHvu — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 24, 2022

In an interview with Wallpaper magazine, Pei and Nothing’s head of design mentioned that the phone will feature a clear back similar to the Nothing Ear (1) buds, and that the wireless charging circle inside the phone will be a major design focal point.

We also already know that the device will be made of recycled aluminum (likely the edges) and that it will run stock Android software called Nothing OS, which is available to demo now.

It’s exciting to see a new phone maker attempt to break into the space, but Nothing will need to reveal a really compelling phone if it aims to compete with Google, Apple and Samsung.

Image credit: Wallpaper

