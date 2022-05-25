Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds launches on Android and iOS

Ni no Kuno: Cross Worlds, a free-to-play massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), is now available on Android, iOS and PC in North America.

The game is the latest entry in the Ni no Kuni JRPG series, and it was developed by Netmarble and original Ni no Kuni maker Level-5. On top of that, Joe Hisaishi, who scored the two Ni no Kuni games as well as many Studio Ghibli films, serves as Cross Worlds’ composer.

In the game, you can choose between five playable classes: the Swordsman, Witch, Rogue, Engineer and Destroyer. All of them offer customizable appearances and unique mounts like cats and gliders. Mysterious creatures known as ‘Familiar’ can also be collected and called to battle.

Outside of traditional MMO-style combat, players can join Kingdoms to work together with other players for mutual rewards. Cross-play is also supported between mobile and PC.

Like most free-to-play games, Cross Worlds features in-app purchases for in-game currencies. It’s unclear how much grinding it requires to earn these resources through gameplay. We’ll have more on Cross Worlds in the coming days.

Image credit: Netmarble