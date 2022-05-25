Some of the new PlayStation Plus’ full-game trials are as long as five hours

The all-new PlayStation Plus just launched in Asia, which has been giving users around the world a bit more insight into individual aspects of the service.

First, it was PS Plus’ inferior emulation, and now, it’s some extra clarity on how game trials work. Essentially, those subscribed to PS Plus Premium ($21.99 CAD/month, $59.99/three months, $139.99/12 months) can get full-game, timed-limited trials for select games, which vary depending on the title.

Interestingly, PlayStation and its partners have given consideration to the fact that some games are bigger than others and are offering longer demos accordingly. For example, as spotted by Twitter user PSVortex, Horizon Forbidden West and Cyberpunk 2077 have five-hour trials, versus the two-hour demos offered for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and WWE 2K22.

This makes sense considering Horizon and Cyberpunk are both open-world games that take dozens of hours to complete. It’s currently unclear, though, if five hours is the max amount of time PS Plus trials will ever offer. On the flip side, all games over a certain price point (going forward, not retroactively) are reportedly required by Sony to offer a demo.

To further entice players, PlayStation is also allowing you retain all trophy and save game progress from the trial, so you can pick up where you left off should you buy the game.

The new PlayStation Plus is set to launch on June 13th in North America. More information can be found here.

Image credit: PlayStation

Via: Eurogamer