New on Netflix Canada: June 2022

In June 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Peaky Blinders Season 5, The Man from Toronto, Spiderhead, Spriggan and more.

Netflix will also launch “Shine with Pride,” celebrating LGBTQ+ stories, identities, and self-expression with documentaries, dramas, comedies and more. The collection is available starting May 31st, here.

Geeked Week ’22 – is a five-day virtual fan event celebrating Netlix’s genre series, films, and games starting on June 6th until June 10th. Each day will have surprise announcements, with June 10th focusing on games.

June 1st

Before Tomorrow

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Edge of Seventeen

The Fast Runner

I Don’t Know How She Does It

Kick-Ass

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

No Country for Old Men

The Photograph

Pretty Hard Cases: Season 1

Rhymes for Young Ghouls

Sicario

The Snow Walker

Trolls World Tour

The Turning

Two Lovers and a Bear

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

The Way Back

June 2nd

Borgen – Power & Glory (Denmark) –Netflix Series

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistakes — Netflix Comedy

June 3rd

As the Crow Flies (Turkey) — Netflix Series

Bad Neighbours 2

Beethoven

Charlie Wilson’s War

Floor is Lava: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Interceptor (Australia) — Netflix Film

The Little Rascals

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (Norway) — Netflix Documentary

The Perfect Mother (France) — Netflix Series

Straight Outta Compton

Surviving Summer (Australia) — Netflix Family

Two Summers (Belgium) — Netflix Series

June 6th

Action Pack: Season 2 –Netflix Family

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill — Netflix Comedy

June 7th

That’s My Time with David Letterman — Netflix Comedy

June 8th

Baby Fever (Denmark) — Netflix Series

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (Germany) — Netflix Documentary

Hustle — Netflix Film

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey — Netflix Documentary

June 9th

Rhythm + Flow France (France) — Netflix Series

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration — Netflix Comedy

June 10th

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness — Netflix Film

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — Netflix Comedy

First Kill — Netflix Series

Happiest Season

Intimacy (Spain) — Netflix Series

Peaky Blinders: Season 6 (England) — Netflix Series

Trees of Peace — Netflix Film

June 11th

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory — Netflix Comedy

June 13th

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures — Netflix Family

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends — Netflix Family

The Great Canadian Baking Show: Season 5

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends — Netflix Comedy

June 14th

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live — Netflix Comedy

Halftime — Netflix Documentary

June 15th

Centauro (Spain) — Netflix Film

Den of Thieves

God’s Favourite Idiot — Netflix Series

Heart Parade (Poland) — Netflix Series

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend — Netflix Series

Maldivas (Brazil) — Netflix Series

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet — Netflix Documentry

The War Next-door: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Wrath of God (Argentina) — Netflix Film

June 16th

Dead End: Paranormal Park — Netflix Family

Karma’s World Music Video: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Love & Anarchy: Season 2 (Sweden)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki Featuring Toma Ikuta (Japan) — Netflix Documentary

Snoop Dogg’s F**cn Around Comedy Special — Netflix Comedy

June 17th

The Martha Mitchell Effect – -Netflix Documentary

Rainbow High: Season 2

She: Season 2 (India) — Netflix Series

Spiderhead — Netflix Film

You Don’t Know Me (UK) — Netflix Series

June 18th

Alchemy of Souls (Japan) — Netflix Series

Spriggan (Japan) — Netflix Anime

June 19th

Civil — Netflix Documentary

The Devil’s Advocate

Heartland: Season 15

June 20th

Doom of Love (Turkey) — Netflix Film

June 21st

The Future Of — Netflix Documentary

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual — Netflix Comedy

June 22nd

Bruna Louise: Demolition (Brazil) — Netflix Comedy

The Hidden Lives of Pets (UK) — Netflix Documentary

Love & Gelato (Italy) — Netflix Film

Marvel’s The Avengers

Snowflake Mountain (UK) — Netflix Series

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 — Netflix Series

June 23rd

Best of the Fest — Netflix Comedy

First Class (Spain) — Netflix Series

Queen (Poland) — Netflix Series

June 24th

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 — Netflix Family

The Man from Toronto — Netflix Film

Man Vs. Bee (UK) — Netflix Series

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (South Korea) — Netflix Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars: Season 6

June 27th

Cafe Minamdang (South Korea) — Netflix Series

June 28th

Blasted (Norway) — Netflix Film

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy — Netflix Comedy

June 29th

Beauty — Netflix Film

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (South Korea) — Netflix Series

Pirate Gold of Adak Island — Netflix Series

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series

June 30th

Bastard!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (Japan) — Netflix Anime

Sharkdog: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix this month