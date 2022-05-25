New on Netflix Canada: June 2022

In June 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Peaky Blinders Season 5, The Man from Toronto, Spiderhead, Spriggan and more.
Netflix will also launch “Shine with Pride,” celebrating LGBTQ+ stories, identities, and self-expression with documentaries, dramas, comedies and more. The collection is available starting May 31st, here.
Geeked Week ’22 – is a five-day virtual fan event celebrating Netlix’s genre series, films, and games starting on June 6th until June 10th. Each day will have surprise announcements, with June 10th focusing on games.
June 1st
- Before Tomorrow
- Divergent
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent
- Edge of Seventeen
- The Fast Runner
- I Don’t Know How She Does It
- Kick-Ass
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- No Country for Old Men
- The Photograph
- Pretty Hard Cases: Season 1
- Rhymes for Young Ghouls
- Sicario
- The Snow Walker
- Trolls World Tour
- The Turning
- Two Lovers and a Bear
- Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
- The Way Back
June 2nd
- Borgen – Power & Glory (Denmark) –Netflix Series
- Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistakes — Netflix Comedy
June 3rd
- As the Crow Flies (Turkey) — Netflix Series
- Bad Neighbours 2
- Beethoven
- Charlie Wilson’s War
- Floor is Lava: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Interceptor (Australia) — Netflix Film
- The Little Rascals
- Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (Norway) — Netflix Documentary
- The Perfect Mother (France) — Netflix Series
- Straight Outta Compton
- Surviving Summer (Australia) — Netflix Family
- Two Summers (Belgium) — Netflix Series
June 6th
- Action Pack: Season 2 –Netflix Family
- Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill — Netflix Comedy
June 7th
- That’s My Time with David Letterman — Netflix Comedy
June 8th
- Baby Fever (Denmark) — Netflix Series
- Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (Germany) — Netflix Documentary
- Hustle — Netflix Film
- Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey — Netflix Documentary
June 9th
- Rhythm + Flow France (France) — Netflix Series
- Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration — Netflix Comedy
June 10th
- Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness — Netflix Film
- Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — Netflix Comedy
- First Kill — Netflix Series
- Happiest Season
- Intimacy (Spain) — Netflix Series
- Peaky Blinders: Season 6 (England) — Netflix Series
- Trees of Peace — Netflix Film
June 11th
- Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory — Netflix Comedy
June 13th
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures — Netflix Family
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends — Netflix Family
- The Great Canadian Baking Show: Season 5
- Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends — Netflix Comedy
June 14th
- Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live — Netflix Comedy
- Halftime — Netflix Documentary
June 15th
- Centauro (Spain) — Netflix Film
- Den of Thieves
- God’s Favourite Idiot — Netflix Series
- Heart Parade (Poland) — Netflix Series
- Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend — Netflix Series
- Maldivas (Brazil) — Netflix Series
- Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet — Netflix Documentry
- The War Next-door: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- The Wrath of God (Argentina) — Netflix Film
June 16th
- Dead End: Paranormal Park — Netflix Family
- Karma’s World Music Video: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Love & Anarchy: Season 2 (Sweden)
- Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki Featuring Toma Ikuta (Japan) — Netflix Documentary
- Snoop Dogg’s F**cn Around Comedy Special — Netflix Comedy
June 17th
- The Martha Mitchell Effect – -Netflix Documentary
- Rainbow High: Season 2
- She: Season 2 (India) — Netflix Series
- Spiderhead — Netflix Film
- You Don’t Know Me (UK) — Netflix Series
June 18th
- Alchemy of Souls (Japan) — Netflix Series
- Spriggan (Japan) — Netflix Anime
June 19th
- Civil — Netflix Documentary
- The Devil’s Advocate
- Heartland: Season 15
June 20th
- Doom of Love (Turkey) — Netflix Film
June 21st
- The Future Of — Netflix Documentary
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual — Netflix Comedy
June 22nd
- Bruna Louise: Demolition (Brazil) — Netflix Comedy
- The Hidden Lives of Pets (UK) — Netflix Documentary
- Love & Gelato (Italy) — Netflix Film
- Marvel’s The Avengers
- Snowflake Mountain (UK) — Netflix Series
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 — Netflix Series
June 23rd
- Best of the Fest — Netflix Comedy
- First Class (Spain) — Netflix Series
- Queen (Poland) — Netflix Series
June 24th
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- The Man from Toronto — Netflix Film
- Man Vs. Bee (UK) — Netflix Series
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (South Korea) — Netflix Series
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars: Season 6
June 27th
- Cafe Minamdang (South Korea) — Netflix Series
June 28th
- Blasted (Norway) — Netflix Film
- Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy — Netflix Comedy
June 29th
- Beauty — Netflix Film
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo (South Korea) — Netflix Series
- Pirate Gold of Adak Island — Netflix Series
- The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series
June 30th
- Bastard!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (Japan) — Netflix Anime
- Sharkdog: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix this month
- Blindspot: Seasons 1-5 (June 14th)
- Glee: Seasons 1-6 (June 29th)
- Spy Kids (June 30th)
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (June 30th)
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over (June 30th)
- Spy Kids: All the Tiem in the World (June 30th)