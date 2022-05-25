New on Hayu: June 2022

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

New this June

The Real Housewives of Dubai: Season 1 (June 2nd)

Mathis Family Matters: Season 1 (June 20th)

Southern Charm: Season 8 (June 24th)

Chrisley Knows Best: Season 9B (June 24th)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip: Ex Wives Club: Season 1 (June 28th)

Films

Couples Retreat (June 3rd)

Definitely, Maybe (June 3rd)

Baby Mama (June 10th)

Wunderlust (June 10th)

Deliver us from Eva (June 17th)

Far & Away (June 17th)

Drop Dead Fred (June 24th)

Trainwreck (June 24th)

Continuing Series

Exhumed: Season 2 (Monday)

Love Match Atlanta: Season 1 (Monday)

Snapped Killer Couples: Season 1 (Monday)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 14 (Monday)

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser: Season 1 (Monday)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Tuesday)

Made in Chelsea: Season 23 (Tuesday)

Watch What Happens Live: Season 19 (Tuesday – Saturday)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hils: Season 12 (Thursday)

Below Deck Down Under: Season 1 (Friday)

Top Chef: Season 19 (Friday)

Murdered by Morning: Season 2 (Sunday)

Image credit: Hayu