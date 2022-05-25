Jack Dorsey’s tenure at Twitter comes to an end

Jack Dorsey resigned as Twitter’s CEO in November last year, though he retained his seat on the social media platform’s board of directors — that is, until today.

Jack Dorsey is officially stepping down from the Twitter board of directors, as first reported by Axios.

Dorsey had been an integral part of the platform since its inception in 2006. He served as CEO until 2008, before becoming the chairman of the board. He later took over CEO duties again in 2015, before ultimately resigning in 2021 and handing over the duties to Parag Agrawal.

He justified his decision by saying that he wants Twitter to work separately from its founders. While many find it important for companies to be led by their founders, Dorsey said this was “severely limiting and a single point of failure.”

“I want you all to know that this was my decision and I own it. It was a tough one for me, of course,” he said at the time. “There aren’t many companies that get to this level. And there aren’t many founders that choose their company over their own ego. I know we’ll prove this was the right move.”

Dorsey has made it clear that he thinks Tesla CEO and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk is the “singular solution” to transitioning the social media platform from a company to a public good, though now that he isn’t affiliated with the platform in any way, it’s unlikely that his suggestion would make a difference in the halted acquisition.

In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. — jack (@jack) April 26, 2022

Dorsey will now focus his attention on Block (formerly Square), a digital payment company based in San Fransisco, California.