Toys R Us offering Nintendo Switch Lite for $207 — $52 off

Toys R Us Canada is currently hosting a promotion that sees the Nintendo Switch Lite available at a discount. Those eager to get a hold of the handheld-only variation of the Nintendo Switch can do so for $207.

Both the yellow and grey models of the Nintendo Switch Lite are listed as being $52 off. Toys R Us is offering both free store pickup as well as home delivery with the purchase of the device.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the entry-level model in the Switch ecosystem. Rather than function as a handheld-console hybrid, the Nintendo Switch Lite operates exclusively as a handheld. The device is smaller and more lightweight. Its control pads are built-in rather than feature removable Joy-Con controllers.

Nintendo positions the Switch Lite as the on-the-go device Nintendo fans need. Alternatively, it can be a great secondary addition or one for a younger member of the family.

Here are the two models available at Toys R Us Canada:

Nintendo Switch Lite – Grey – $207

Nintendo Switch Lite – Yellow – $207

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: @GameDealsCanada