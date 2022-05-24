Telus to create 7,000 jobs in Quebec over the next four years

Vancouver-based telecom giant Telus is investing $11 billion in Quebec over the next four years.

The investment will go towards network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across the province, creating 7,000 jobs. The move will also connect 350,000 homes with high-speed internet in Chaudière-Appalaches, Estrie, Lower St. Lawrence, Mauricie and North Shore.

“Through our investment, we are supporting the social and economic vibrancy of Quebec and ensuring that every member of our society has access to the technology that yields the opportunity to realize their full potential,” Darren Entwistle, Telus’ president said.

The move is part of a $70 billion investment that will see improvements rolled out throughout the country over the next four years. Telus announced $17 billion in similar investments for Alberta earlier this month.

Source: Telus