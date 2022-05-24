Samsung’s 200-megapixel camera to be included in upcoming Motorola phone: report

The general manager of Lenovo Mobile has teased an upcoming flagship device on China-based social network Weibo, according to SamMobile.

The handset is rumoured to be called the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, a smartphone that will likely receive an exclusive China launch. However, what’s important about this device is that it’s expected to feature Samsung’s new 200-megapixel camera sensor, the ‘ISOCELL HP1.’ The teaser also says that the smartphone will off “a new benchmark for image experience.”

The 200-megapixel sensor features 0.64µm pixels and supports 2×2 pixel binning in order to produce 50-megapixel images with a large 1.28µm pixel sensor. Additionally, the phone is rumoured to feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide and a 12-megapixel telephoto, with a 60-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Additionally, the phone is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500mAh battery and 125W fast charging.

Source: SamMobile