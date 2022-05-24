Netflix drops first trailer for Russo brothers’ The Gray Man, starring Canada’s Ryan Gosling

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Gray Man, its highly anticipated action movie from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors, The Russo Brothers.

In the film, a top CIA mercenary, Sierra Six (London, Ontario’s own Ryan Gosling) discovers dark agency secrets, making him the target of international assassins, including his unhinged former colleague, Lloyd Hansen (Captain America himself, Chris Evans).

The Gray Man is notable for a number of reasons.

To start, it’s said to be Netflix’s most expensive film to date, thanks to a budget of around $200 million USD (about $257 million CAD). Further, the film re-teams The Russo Brothers with Captain America star Evans, as well as screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Joe Russo penned the script for The Gray Man — based on Mark Greaney’s eponymous novel series — alongside Markus and McFeely, who previously wrote The Russo Brothers’ four Marvel films: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Infinity War and Endgame.

The Russos have specifically said that The Gray Man is meant to be a political action thriller in the vein of The Winter Soldier, which is regarded as one of the best Marvel films.

Beyond Gosling and Evans, The Gray Man features an all-star cast that includes Ana De Armas (Knives Out), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Jessica Henwick (The Matrix: Resurrections), Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo) and Tamil acting icon Dhanush (Vadachennai).

The Gray Man will begin streaming on Netflix on July 22nd.

