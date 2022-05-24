Avalanche wants you to feel like a true wizard with the PS5 DualSense in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy studio Avalanche Software has outlined how the use of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense can put you in the wizarding world. Ahead of its Holiday 2022 launch, the WB Games-owned studio has released new details on the game’s immersion.

Hogwarts Legacy brings players into the halls of the franchise’s most iconic location, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In this prequel tale, players attend classes and become true wizards or witches. Of course, this means having a wand by your side and casting a plethora of spells. Avalanche Software describes how the DualSense can make every spell feel unique to the player.

In a PlayStation blog post, community manager Chandler Wood confirms that Hogwarts Legacy utilizes the DualSense’s adaptive triggers. Much like we’ve seen in previous PlayStation 5 games, players will feel the resistance in the trigger when casting a spell. “You’ll feel the magical resistance at your fingertips through every spell, whether firing off a basic cast or summoning the strength,” the post reads. We’ve seen similar innovations in games when players fire a weapon or pull the drawstring of a bow and arrow.

Likewise, Hogwarts Legacy also features haptic feedback of the DualSense. Wood confirms that when casting the Protego spell, the sizzling of the magic is felt across the DualSense. The same goes when magic is reflected and absorbed by the Shield Charm in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy not only reserves the DualSense’s feedback for combat. The game uses the DualSense during a variety of events in the world. One of which is during Potions class. As students go through an academic year in Hogwarts, players attend classes. During Potions class, the DualSense reacts when combing ingredients with a mortar and pestle. Players also feel the feedback when flying on a broom or on the magical hippogriff.

Additionally, the DualSense offers some personalization through your time at Hogwarts. The controller emits the house colours via the light. Griffindor’s scarlet and gold colours shine, while Slytherin reserves green and silver. Hufflepuff students see yellow and black, while blue and bronze is for the Ravenclaw house.

Aside from DualSense features, Wood outlines some of what the PlayStation 5 hardware offers when playing Hogwarts Legacy. The game provides players with the choice of Fidelity and Performance graphics modes. The game also supports Tempest 3D AudioTech for immersion from an audio perspective. Plus, the SSD provides fast loading speeds when fast travelling via the Floo Network.

As a fan of the Harry Potter franchise, Hogwarts Legacy is a game that is shaping up to be something special. However, the game comes with a lot of baggage due to Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling. In recent years, the author has made numerous remarks regarding the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, Rowling has shown a pattern of publically making transphobic remarks. These problematic views continually need addressing when discussing the game. It’s become a complex topic, and thankfully, many members of the community have provided insightful stances on the matter.

Image credit: Avalanche Software

Source: PlayStation Blog