Apple is offering ‘extra trade-in credits’ until May 31st

Apple Canada is currently offering extra credit when you trade in an eligible Apple device towards purchasing a new one.

The extra-credit promotion, which is available until May 31st, is applicable when trading in an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch.

Check out how much in credits you can receive if you decide to trade-in your old Apple iPhone below:

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $225

iPhone 6s: Up to $50

iPhone 6s Plus: Up to $80

iPhone 7: Up to $80

iPhone 7: Plus Up to $125

iPhone 8: Up to $150

iPhone 8: Plus Up to $215

iPhone X: Up to $240

iPhone XR: Up to $290

iPhone XS: Up to $300

iPhone XS Max: Up to $380

iPhone 11: Up to $390

iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $485

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $575

iPhone 12 mini: Up to $455

iPhone 12: Up to $570

iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $695

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $810

Follow the link to check how much extra-credit other Apple devices can net you towards the purchase of a new device.

Additionally, if you don’t want to purchase a new device, and just want to responsibly recycle an old device and get credits for it (not extra credits, just regular credits), Apple will put the value of your trade-in device on a gift card that you can use to shop for Apple products and services in the future. Follow the links to check out the trade-in value of your Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.

Learn more about the promotion here.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple