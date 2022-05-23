Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 30 percent off

Amazon Canada has discounted one of its most popular items, the Fire TV stick. The most savings you’ll encounter as part of this deal is up to 30 percent off.
Below are all of the offers:
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $59.99 (save 20%)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $44.99 (save 25%)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote for $54.99 (save 21%)
- Fire TV Stick Lite for $34.99 (save 30%)
- Fire TV Cub for $129.99 (save $13%)
