PlayStation Plus Extra or Plus Premium: Which will you get and why?

PlayStation has revealed the Canadian pricing for the new PlayStation Plus and the first batch of games coming to the service.

PlayStation Plus Extra

1 month — $17.99

3 months — $49.99

12 months — $114.99

Games like Bloodborne, Days Gone, Concrete Genie, Horizon Zero Dawn, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, MediEvil, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Ashen, Control: Ultimate Edition, The Crew 2, Celeste, Red Ded Redemption 2 and more are available to play in this tier. You can check out the full list of titles, here.

Now that we’ve some of the games and know the pricing are you interested in purchasing the new service, which tier do you plan on opting for?

PlayStation Plus Premium

1 month — $21.99

3 months — $59.99

12 months — $139.99

With this tier, you get access to classic games like Ape Escape, Syphon Filter, Hot Shots Golf, Tekken 2, and Worms World Party. Additionally, you’ll also get Remasters like Jak II, Ape Escape 2, BioShock Remastered, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, LEGO Harry Potter Collection and more. With streaming, you can play titles like Infamous, Infamous 2, Demon’s Souls, Rain, Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time and more.

With Premium, there’s also access to game trials, which allow you to play for two hours.

These games include Horizon Forbidden West, Cyberpunk 2077, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland and more. You can take at the full list of games, here.

It’s worth noting that this is only the first batch of games and that Sony will add more titles monthly.

With all of this information in mind, I think I might try out PlayStation Plus Premium for at least a month. I definitely want to try out Horizon Forbidden West and Tiny Tina’s before actually purchasing the games. I actually find the game trials to be my main attraction towards purchasing Plus Premium, but I’d like to see what titles come to this feature. However, Plus Extra is probably where I’ll settle.

Let us know in the comments below what tier you’re more interested in. Additionally, head to our new contest where five lucky winners will get codes for Plus Premium for a year.