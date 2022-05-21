Walmart Canada offering $50 gift card with purchase of Xbox Series S

Walmart Canada is hosting a promotion and is offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of an Xbox Series S console.

Currently, the entry-level Xbox Series S system is in stock and available on Walmart Canada. Those that purchase are able to receive a $50 digital gift card, downloadable through Xbox Live.

As the listing states, once the bundle is purchased, Walmart Canada will email the redemption code and instructions to the customer. The digital gift card will need to be registered through Xbox Live. An active Xbox Live account is required in order to redeem the gift card. From there, it can be used to purchase a game or any other media through the Microsoft Store.

The Xbox Series S is available for $379.96. Walmart Canada is also offering the console on a six-month financing plan. Walmart Canada is only offering this bundle online.

Xbox Series X/S consoles have been in short supply since their 2020 launch. With that in mind, eager customers may want to jump on this deal before stock runs out.

Image credit: Microsoft

Source: Walmart Canada