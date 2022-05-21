Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [May 16-22]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks [Amazon Original]

Burnaby, B.C.’s Reg Harkema (Super Duper Alice Cooper) directs this look at the history of the iconic Canadian comedy troupe, The Kids in the Hall.

The film features interviews with all five original group members — Etobicoke, Ontario’s Dave Foley, Edmonton’s Bruce McCulloch, Montreal’s Kevin McDonald, Ottawa’s Mark McKinney and Brampton, Ontario’s Scott Thompson — plus the likes of Toronto’s Lorne Michaels (Saturday Night Live) and Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), and Montreal’s Jay Baruchel (This is the End).

It’s worth noting that this documentary coincides with the recent release of The Kids in the Hall reboot, which is also streaming on Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: May 20th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Two parts (one hour each)

Stream Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks here.

Made For Love (Season 2) [Amazon Exclusive]

To save her father’s life, Hazel begrudgingly returns to Byron’s high-tech palace, only for them both to become ensnared by his company’s latest technology.

Based on Alissa Nutting’s 2017 novel of the same name, Made for Love was created by Nutting, Dean Bakopoulos (Please Don’t Come Back From the Moon), Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers) and Christina Lee (Search Party) and stars Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs), Billy Magnussen (Aladdin), Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond).

Original streaming run: April 28th, 2022 to May 19th, 2022 (HBO Max in the U.S.)

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: May 20th, 2022

Genre: Dark comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream Made for Love here.

Night Sky [Amazon Original]

A married couple discovers a portal in their backyard that leads to another planet.

Night Sky was created by Holden Miller (The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore) and Daniel C. Connolly (Into the Badlands) and stars Sissy Spacek (Carrie) and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash).

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: May 20th, 2022

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream Night Sky here.

Crave

Elon Musk’s Crash Course

From The New York Times team behind Controlling Britney Spears comes this documentary about the accidents and deaths involved with Tesla’s self-driving car system, and founder and CEO Elon Musk’s alleged efforts to downplay and cover up these incidents.

Crave premiere date: May 20th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 50 minutes

Stream Elon Musk’s Crash Course here.

George Carlin’s American Dream

Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio (May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers) re-team for this documentary on the legacy comedy icon George Carlin.

Interviewed comedians include Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, Bill Burr and Stephen Colbert.

Crave premiere date: May 20th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime:

Old

A group of people on vacation wind up trapped on a beach on which they find themselves rapidly aging.

Old was directed by M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense) and features an ensemble cast that includes Gael García Bernal (Y tu mamá también), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) and Alex Wolff (Hereditary).

Original theatrical release date: July 23th, 2021

Crave premiere date: May 20th, 2022

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes

Stream Old here.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?) takes a deep dive into the life of the late celebrity chef, Anthony Bourdain.

Original release date: June 16th, 2021 (select theatres)

Crave premiere date: May 20th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes

Stream Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain here.

Disney+

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers [Disney+ Original]

Thirty years after the end of the Rescue Rangers series, Chip and Dale go on a journey to locate a missing Monterey Jack and reunite with the rest of the group.

Based on the Rescue Rangers series, the film was directed by The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and features the voices of John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live), The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Toronto’s Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Eric Bana (Munich), KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk), Vancouver’s Seth Rogen (Superbad), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash).

Crave premiere date: May 20th, 2022

Genre: Live-action/animated comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Stream Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers here.

The Valet [Disney+ Original]

A parking valet is hired to date an actress to cover up her affair.

Based on the 2006 French film of the same name, The Valet was directed by Richard Wong (Come As You Are) and stars Eugenio Derbez (CODA), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) and Max Greenfield (New Girl).

Crave premiere date: May 20th, 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 4 minutes

Stream The Valet here.

Netflix

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib [Netflix Original]

After being framed for a corporate crime, an adult Ted Templeton turns back into the Boss Baby to go undercover.

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 19th, 2022

Genre: Animated kid’s comedy

Runtime: 12 episodes (24 minutes each)

Stream The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib here.

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror [Netflix Original]

Journalists and police recount a South Korean network of online chat rooms that coerced young women, including minors, into sending sexually explicit videos.

Crave premiere date: May 20th, 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 4 minutes

Stream Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror here.

Love, Death and Robots (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

Tim Miller (Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (The Social Network) bring you more twisted stories featuring different animation styles.

Some of this season’s stars include Joel McHale (Community), Katie Lowes (Scandal), Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian), Craig Ferguson (The Late Late Show) and Vancouver’s Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven).

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 20th, 2022

Genre: Adult animated anthology

Runtime: Nine episodes (Seven to 21 minutes each)

Stream Love, Death and Robots here.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. [Netflix Original]

People on the autism spectrum explore the world of dating.

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 18th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (38 to 45 minutes each)

Stream Love on the Spectrum U.S. here.

A Perfect Pairing [Netflix Original]

An L.A. wine exec heads to an Australian farm to win over a client, only to fall for a mysterious local.

A Perfect Pairing was directed by Stuart McDonald (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and stars Victoria Justice (Victorious), Adam Demos (Sex/Life) and Luca Sardelis (Nowhere Boys).

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 19th, 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

Stream A Perfect Pairing here.

