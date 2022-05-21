Amazon Prime Video original Night Sky to be beamed into space

Amazon plans to beam its new Prime Video series Night Sky into space. The company is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and satellite services providers SES and Intelsat.

Night Sky premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 20th. The series stars Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons in a sci-fi tale about a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard. The chamber leads them to a strange and deserted planet. For years, the couple has kept this chamber a secret. However, a stranger enters their lives and complicates the matter.

With a clear focus on sci-fi and the star system, it is understandable why Amazon chose to beam Night Sky into the galaxy. Though, it’s still a wild concept to wrap your mind around. In a press release, Amazon states that any lifeform “open to receiving satellite signals 384,000 kilometres away and beyond — the equivalent distance from Earth to the Moon,” will be able to access the broadcast.

I suppose that means that alien lifeforms won’t have to pay the $79 annual fee for an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Thanks, Bezos.

Amazon’s Night Sky is the first TV series to be distributed to space. This marks a pretty significant milestone for content. Co-stars Chai Hansen and Kiah McKirnan virtually welcomed viewers to the space premiere.

Amazon’s press release also states that “the broadcast will occur in Ku- and C-band, common frequencies for satellite TV, media distribution, and communications.”

All eight episodes of Night Sky are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

I wonder how long until alien lifeforms start writing their review on Rotten Tomatoes?

Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

Source: IGN