Stranger Things 4 will reportedly include an episode nearly 2.5 hours long

Netflix has dropped the first eight minutes of Stranger Things season 4 and announced that the first volume will release May 27th, with volume 2 dropping on July 1st.

Volume 1 will feature episodes 1-7, with the other two episodes released on July 1st. The episodes in the latter half of the season will also be shockingly long.

Episodes 1-6 will run roughly 75 minutes each. Tudum, a Netflix-run fansite, confirmed Friday that episode 7 will run for 98 minutes, episode 8 will run for 85 minutes, and episode 9 will run for two and a half hours. With the season coming in at five hours longer than its predecessors.

Stranger Things 4 stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and more.

You can check out more series and movies coming to Netflix in May, here.

Source: Tudum Via: Variety