Stranger Things 4 will reportedly include an episode nearly 2.5 hours long

Netflix has dropped the first eight minutes of Stranger Things season 4 and announced that the first volume will release May 27th, with volume 2 dropping on July 1st.
Volume 1 will feature episodes 1-7, with the other two episodes released on July 1st. The episodes in the latter half of the season will also be shockingly long.
Episodes 1-6 will run roughly 75 minutes each. Tudum, a Netflix-run fansite, confirmed Friday that episode 7 will run for 98 minutes, episode 8 will run for 85 minutes, and episode 9 will run for two and a half hours. With the season coming in at five hours longer than its predecessors.
Stranger Things 4 stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and more.
