Check out this mega-thread of Best Buy’s Top Deals for the week

Victoria Day long weekend is here, and if you’re sitting at home, relaxing, thinking about making a tech purchase, this Best Buy Top Deal mega-thread might be of interest to you.
From wearables and TVs to laptops and smartphone essentials, everything mentioned din the list below is on sale until May 26th.
Check out the deals below:
PC accessories
- Logitech HD Webcam (C615): $39.99 (save $10)
- Razer Ornata Chroma V2 Backlit Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard: $74.99 (save $25)
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate 20000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $119.99 (save $16)
- Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Gaming Keyboard: $149.99 (save $80)
- Razer Seiren Mini Ultra-Compact USB Condenser Microphone – Black: $49.99 (save $9)
- Blue Microphones Yeti Nano USB Microphone – Grey: $99.99 (save $10)
- Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone – Midnight Blue: $119.99 (save $10)
- Razer Kiyo Webcam & Seiren X Microphone Streaming Kit: $129.99 (save $70)
- SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL Backlit Mechanical Tactile Gaming Keyboard: $49.99 (save $10)
- Razer Naga Pro 20000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse: $124.99 (save $75)
- Corsair K100 Opto-Mechanical Linear Switch Gaming Keyboard: $269.99 (save $34)
- HP LaserJet M139we Monochrome Wireless All-In-One Laser Printer: $219.99 (save $20)
Smart home devices
- Ring Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black: $67.99 (save $12)
- Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant: $64.99 (save $35)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) – Stainless Steel: $279.99 (save $49)
- Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant – Chalk: $239.99 (save $90)
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Security Kit (2nd Gen): $254.99 (save $75)
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus Outdoor 1080p HD IP Camera: $214.99 (save $20)
- Ring Floodlight Cam Pro Wired Outdoor 1080p HD IP Camera: $259.99 (save $65)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera: $129.99 (save $16)
- eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro Wired Outdoor 2K IP Camera – White: $349.99 (save $50)
- Ooma 11-Sensor Home Security Starter Kit with Ooma Siren 2: $179.99 (save $60)
- Ring Alarm 5-Piece Security Kit: $199.99 (save $70)
Wearables
- Garmin vivoactive 4 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Slate/Black: $299.99 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch w/ HR Monitor & Extra Strap -Black/White: $399.99 (save $20)
- Garmin vivoactive 4S 40mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Light Gold/Dust Rose: $299.99 (save $100)
- Garmin Venu 2 45.4mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor & Health Tracking – Black: Available for $459.99
- Garmin Forerunner 245 30mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Slate Grey: $329.99 (save $90)
- Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – White: $219.99 (save $40)
- Garmin Forerunner 945 30mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large: $639.99 (save $190)
- Suunto 9 Baro Titanium 50mm Smartwatch with Weather Functions & Heart Rate Monitor – Granite/Blue: $639.99 (save $140)
- Garmin Venu SQ Music Edition Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Black: $249.99 (save $40)
Mobile essentials
- Case-Mate Tough Clear Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy A13 5G – Black: $34.99 (save $5)
- Case-Mate Tough Clear Plus Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro – Clear: $34.99 (save $10)
- InvisibleShield by Zagg Glass Elite+ Screen Protector for iPhone 12/12 Pro/11/XR: $29.99 (save $10)
- InvisibleShield by Zagg Glass Elite+ Screen Protector for iPhone 13 Pro Max: $29.99 (save $10)
- InvisibleShield by ZAGG Glass Elite VisionGuard+ Screen Protector for iPhone 13/13 Pro: $37.99 (save $12)
- InvisibleShield by Zagg Glass Elite+ Screen Protector for iPhone 13/13 Pro: $29.99 (save $10)
- InvisibleShield by ZAGG Glass Elite+ Screen Protector for Galaxy S21 FE 5G: $29.99 (save $10)
- InvisibleShield by ZAGG Fusion D3O Screen Protector for Galaxy S22+ (Plus): $37.99 (save $12)
- InvisibleShield by ZAGG Glass Elite Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6: $41.99 (save $13)
- Anker PowerPort PD Nano 20W Travel Wall Charger (A2634J21-4) – White: $16.99 (save $3)
- Mophie All in One Wireless Charger: $119.99 (save $40)
- Insignia 5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad – Black: $9.99 (save $5)
- Anker PowerWave 4-In-1 Wireless Charging Dock: $99.99 (save $30)
- mophie 15W Wireless Charging Pad – Black: $44.99 (save $15)
- mophie 15W Wireless Charging Stand – Black: $59.99 (save $10)
- Mophie 15W 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad (401305835) – Black: $119.99 (save $40)
- Belkin BOOST CHARGE Pro 3-in-1 15W Wireless Charging Stand with Magsafe (WIZ009ttWH) – White: $159.99 (save $10)
- OtterBox 3-in-1 36W Wireless Charging Station with MagSafe (78-80565) – Black: $79.99 (save $10)
- Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring for AirTag – Black – 4 Pack: $34.99 (save $15)
Memory and storage
- Seagate One Touch 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKB1000404) – Grey: $59.99 (save $10)
- WD My Passport 2TB USB Portable External Hard Drive (WDBYVG0020BBK-WESN) – Black: Available for $79.99
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid State Drive (MZ-V7S1T0B/AM): $139.99 (save $20)
- Samsung T7 2TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PC2T0T/AM): $$289.99 (save $50)
- WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0080HBK-NESE) – Black: $179.99 (save $20)
- LaCie Rugged 2TB USB-C Portable External Hard Drive for PC/Mac (STFR2000800) – Orange: $129.99 (save $10)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid State Drive (MZ-V7S1T0B/AMF): $139.99 (save $20)
Fitness
- ProForm Sport 5.0 Folding Treadmill – 30-Day iFit Membership Included: $899.99 (save $800)
- NordicTrack C 1100i Smart Folding Treadmill – 30-Day iFit Membership Included: $1,299.99 (save $700)
- NordicTrack RW700 Rowing Machine – 30-Day iFit Membership Included: $1,399.99 (save $100)
- NordicTrack SpaceSaver SE9i Elliptical – 2021 – 30-Day iFit Membership Included: $1,599.97 (save $600)
- NordicTrack Commercial S10i Studio Cycle Exercise Bike with 1-Year iFit Subscription – 2021 Model: $1,299.97 (save $450)
- ProForm Carbon T10 Folding Incline Treadmill – 2021 Model – 30-Day iFit Membership Included: $1,199.97 (save $500)
- NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Folding Treadmill with 30-Day iFit Membership Included – 2021 Model: $2,699.97 (save $300)
TVs and computers
- Insignia 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (NS-43F301CA22) – Fire TV Editon – 2021: $399.99 (save $100)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN55Q75AAFXZC): Available for $1,199.99
- Samsung 28-inch 4K UHD 60Hz 1ms GTG TN LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (U28E590D) – Black/Titanium Silver: $279.99 (save $120)
- ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 7 5700G/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/RTX 3060/Windows 11): $1,599.99 (save $30)
- HP 15.6-inch Laptop – Jet Black (Intel Core i3-1115G4/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $569.99 (save $130)
- ASUS VivoBook 15 X515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 11 Home): $699.99 (save $100)
Audio
- Jabra Elite 3 In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones – Grey: $59.99 (save $40)
- Jabra Elite 3 In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones – Light Beige: $59.99 (save $40)
- JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $149.99 (save $20)
- JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam 250-Watt 5.0 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar: $449.99 (save $150)
Everything else
- Xbox Series S 512GB Console & Stereo Headset – 20th Anniversary Special Edition: $379.99 (save $80)
- GoPro HERO10 Black Waterproof 5.3K Sports & Helmet Camera: $519.99 (save $60)
- iRobot Roomba i8+ (Plus) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal – Medium Silver (8550): $799.99 (save $300)
- Insignia Portable Air Conditioner – 8000 BTU (SACC 4500 BTU) – White/Grey: $329.99 (save $100)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Image credit: Best Buy