B.C. to install 810 EV chargers by October 2023

British Columbia residents will have access to hundreds of new electric vehicle (EV) chargers by fall.

The federal government is investing $3.5 million in the Government of British Columbia’s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

The Ministry is responsible for the province’s electricity and alternative energy sectors and will install 810 EV chargers across the province by October 2023. The Province will set up the chargers in multi-unit residential buildings, workplaces, and other facilities.

The federal government is providing funding through Natural Resources Canada. The same resource was used to fund 90 EV chargers in the province’s Kootenay region earlier this month.

“With electric vehicles representing 13 percent of all new light-duty vehicles sold in B.C., our province has the strongest adoption rate of electric vehicles in Canada,” Bruce Ralston, B.C.’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, said.

“We’re positioning ourselves to become leaders in the EV industry.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Natural Resources Canada